Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

