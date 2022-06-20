La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
LJPC opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
