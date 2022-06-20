La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LJPC opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.