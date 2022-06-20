Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.07.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

