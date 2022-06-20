Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.07.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
