LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($65.63) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($61.46) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

