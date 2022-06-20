Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 3,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 810,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,291,221. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

