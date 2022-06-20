Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,400,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

