Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,946. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.