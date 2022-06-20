Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 225 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

