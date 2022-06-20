Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.