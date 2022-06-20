Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 207,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

