Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 493,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

