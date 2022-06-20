Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

