Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $34,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

