Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,323. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

