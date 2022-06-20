Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

