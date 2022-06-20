Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 118,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,128. The company has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

