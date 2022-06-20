Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,354. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.