Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 245,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,817. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

