Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.04. 77,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,449. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.21.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.