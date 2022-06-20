Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 12,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.30. 293,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

