Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $6,399,106. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,893. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.