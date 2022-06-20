Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,331 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 619,665 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

