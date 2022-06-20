Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Shares of ABMD traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.79. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,209. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average of $297.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

