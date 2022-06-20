Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 4,357 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after buying an additional 788,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,254,000 after buying an additional 407,747 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 482,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,874. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.