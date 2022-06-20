Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.08. 2,304,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268,254. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

