Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.95. 1,391,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.98 and a 200 day moving average of $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

