Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.84. 118,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

