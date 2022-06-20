Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,728 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,694,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,769. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

