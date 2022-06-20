Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,200,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. 109,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

