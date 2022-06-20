Level Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 231,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $969,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 166,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.