Level Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,673. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.61 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.