Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Buys C$86,100.00 in Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$717,500.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater bought 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

Shares of CVE LBC traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,840. The firm has a market cap of C$18.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53.

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

