Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $144.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of LSI opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

