Loki 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,544.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.89 or 0.05460695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00255350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00590096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00565685 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.