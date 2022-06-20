Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,188 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 109,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.