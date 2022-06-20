Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

T traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,196,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

