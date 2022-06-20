Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.47. 338,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

