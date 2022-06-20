LuaSwap Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $12,640.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,571.05 or 1.00041265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00129734 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 234,982,284 coins and its circulating supply is 176,033,983 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.