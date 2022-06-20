Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $130,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

