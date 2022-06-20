Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,099 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

