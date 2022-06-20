Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 3,221 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 571,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 549,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 456,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 453,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.