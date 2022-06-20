Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $582.26 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.