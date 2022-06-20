Marion Wealth Management Buys 156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

