Marion Wealth Management Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

