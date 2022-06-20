Marion Wealth Management Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $337.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

