Marion Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Marion Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $145.08 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.