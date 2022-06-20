Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 533,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,814. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.