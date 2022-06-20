Marotta Asset Management Buys 2,265 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $59.43. 1,264,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,333,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

