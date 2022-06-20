Marotta Asset Management Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. 193,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

