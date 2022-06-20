Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 1.73% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKR. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

FLKR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

